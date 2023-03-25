World

Russia to recruit 400,000 soldiers amid Ukraine's 'major counteroffensive' plans

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 25, 2023, 11:32 pm 3 min read

Russia is planning to recruit 400,000 new troops amid reports of Ukraine's fresh counteroffensive

Russia's Ministry of Defence is planning to recruit 400,000 additional contract soldiers from April, with a focus on thwarting a "major counteroffensive" being planned by Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. It is reportedly aimed at replenishing Russian forces in Kyiv and avoiding another forced mobilization ahead of elections this year. Last year, a forced mobilization of troops triggered an exodus of a million people from Russia.

Why does this story matter?

The development is significant as Russia is yet to achieve any breakthrough in Ukraine, which presents a tough situation for President Vladimir Putin.

Last year, Russia allegedly forced common people into the military, which received a backlash with many people—unwilling to join the Russia-Ukraine war—leaving the country.

Ukraine has successfully launched counteroffensive action against Russia, recently forcing its troops to vacate many territories.

Kremlin plans to replenish troops in Ukraine

The Kremlin plans to engage 400,000 more contract soldiers this year to replenish its ranks, per Bloomberg. Russia has already begun the recruitment push for contract troops, with regional officials assigned quotas who are issuing summonses to potential volunteers. These forces will be in addition to the 300,000 troops that were mobilized in September 2022 and are now on the battlefield.

Military initiative significant ahead of Russian elections

The reported recruiting drive is vital for the Kremlin as it gears up its campaign to re-elect President Putin later this year. It also wants to prevent a situation like the one that arose during forcible mobilization last year, when individuals fled Russia to avoid the war. Despite the political and military hurdles, Putin voiced confidence in defeating Ukraine's planned counteroffensive in coming months.

Ukraine plans counteroffensive with support from West: Reports

Ukraine reportedly plans to launch a massive counteroffensive against Russian forces soon. Its forces have already completed training in Europe and the United States (US). It may also deploy tanks, armored vehicles, and other armaments freshly delivered by Western allies. Kyiv may attempt to breach Russian supply lines and cut off the land bridge of seized territory that connects Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Luring 400,000 people would be unachievable: Defense expert

Amid Russia's ambitious recruitment plans, defense experts said that luring 400,000 individuals to join the war would be unachievable. "In the present circumstances, I don't think that they're going to entice people to join, except for maybe the die-hard patriots, or people who are out of economic opportunities," said Dara Massicot, a policy researcher at RAND Corp. and a former US Defense Department analyst.

China's Xi Jinping to mediate Ukraine conflict?

Meanwhile, China's President Xi Jinping visited Russia earlier this month to hold bilateral talks with Putin. Amid the West's efforts to isolate Russia, the Chinese president has reportedly vowed to boost the ties with Moscow. It is also expected that Xi may offer a mediation role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, which has been ongoing since February 2022.