World

US: Georgia house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 injured

US: Georgia house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 injured

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 06, 2023, 12:10 pm 2 min read

In yet another incident of gun violence in the US, two people died while six sustained injuries in a shooting at a house party in Georgia

In yet another incident of gun violence in the United States, two people died while six sustained injuries in a shooting at a house party in Douglasville, 32km west of Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday night (local time). Over 100 teenagers reportedly gathered at the party, where a confrontation led to the shooting. No arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident.

Number of people involved in shooting unclear

It is still not clear if any adult was present at the party and whether more than one person was involved in the gun shooting. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) has asked anyone with information about the assailant to contact the office. The DSCO declined to disclose the names of the deceased but confirmed that both were aged under 18.

Parents held Sweet 16 party for daughter

The owner of the house where the incident occurred said that they held a Sweet 16 party for their daughter. They added that they ended the party around 10:00 pm on Saturday (local time) when some attendees were smoking marijuana. The shooting took place between 10:30-11:30 pm in a cul-de-sac outside their home. The DSCO said very limited information about the incident was available.

Shooting wounded 9 kids in Georgia last month

Last month, nine children were wounded in a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia. The shooting erupted after an altercation broke out between a group of minors attending a party. Later, two suspects, aged 35 and 15, were arrested for aggravated assault. The US has a gun problem, acknowledged by the government, which results in frequent shooting incidents across the country.

Georgia passed law for permitless carry of gun last year

Last year, Georgia passed legislation warranting gun owners to carry a concealed handgun in public without a license from the state. The law for permitless carry was welcomed by Second Amendment enthusiasts. While signing the legislation, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said that people "shouldn't have a piece of paper from the government to be able to legally carry a weapon."

US so far witnessed 96 mass shootings this year

The US has reportedly witnessed at least 96 mass shootings (as of March 1), as per the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). It defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people, barring the attacker, are shot dead at the same time.