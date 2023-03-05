World

Toshakhana case: Protests at Imran Khan's residence against his arrest

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 05, 2023, 08:55 pm 3 min read

Police in Pakistan at Imran Khan's house to arrest PTI chief in Toshakhana corruption case

The police in Pakistan revealed on Sunday that their officers tried to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently battling numerous legal cases as he continues to pressure the current government for early polls. The Islamabad Police reached Khan's residence in Lahore with an arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case but couldn't find him while hundreds of his supporters surrounded his house.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just days after a sessions court released a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan in the Toshakhana case after the former Pakistani prime minister failed to appear before the court once again, reported the news agency AFP.

The 70-year-old is facing charges of selling gifts unlawfully he received when he was the PM from the state depository named "Toshakhana."

PTI workers camped outside Khan's Lahore home

Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reportedly asked its party workers to arrive at the former prime minister's Lahore residence on Sunday to stop his arrest. As a result, thousands of PTI workers gathered outside Khan's house. According to the news outlet Geo News, the ousted Pakistan PM will be arrested after all the lawful requirements are done.

Know about arrest warrant against Khan

As per the arrest warrant, Khan reportedly has been directed to be present in court by Tuesday (March 7) after he's taken into police custody. The Inspector General of Islamabad issued the order to ensure Khan's arrest. "Imran Khan is reluctant to surrender -- the Superintendent of Police had gone into [his house], but Imran Khan was not present there," the Islamabad Police tweeted.

Twitter post by Islamabad police

عدالتی احکامات کے مطابق عمران خان کی گرفتاری کےلیے اسلام آباد پولیس کی ٹیم لاہور پہنچی ہے۔



لاہور پولیس کے تعاون سے تمام کارروائی مکمل کی جارہی ہے۔



عدالتی احکامات کی تکمیل میں رکاوٹ ڈالنے والوں کے خلاف قانونی کارروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی۔

1/2 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 5, 2023

This is mockery of justice: PTI Senior Vice President

Speaking to India Today about the latest developments, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said, "Islamabad Police has yet again made an attempt to arrest Imran Khan... There are a total of 74 cases." "There are 28 criminal cases, which include cases under terrorism laws. All protests against the fascist government have been declared as terrorism. This is a mockery of justice," he added.

Visuals from outside Imran Khan's Lahore house

Police arrive at former PM Imran Khan's residence at Zaman Park, Islamabad to arrest him in the Toshakhana case

Details on case against Imran Khan

In October last year, Khan was charged after multiple protests erupted across the country after the Toshakhana verdict was announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The country's top election body had disqualified Khan for five years from holding public office in the Toshakhana case for reportedly hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts he obtained from foreign leaders.

Khan made Rs. 58 million by selling gifts

Earlier, media reports claimed that Khan earned nearly Rs. 36 million by selling three expensive watches gifted by visiting Gulf nation dignitaries during his tenure. The 70-year-old told the ECP in September last year that he earned approximately Rs. 58 million by selling gifts that he procured from the state treasury by paying Rs. 21.56 million, The Dawn reported.

Khan received 31 gifts between July 2018 and June 2019

From June 2018-June 2019, Khan reportedly received 31 gifts and paid for four of them, while between July 2019-June 2020, he got nine gifts and paid Rs. 1.71 million for three. He gifted these presents to some unrevealed people. One of the gifts reportedly included a box of a pair of ear tops (gold and diamond), a diamond ring, and a gold-diamond locket.