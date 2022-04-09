World

Pakistan: PM Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote today

Pakistan: PM Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote today

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 09, 2022, 10:41 am 3 min read

Imran Khan urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the "new imported government" comes into power on Sunday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will face a no-confidence vote against his government on Saturday, where he reportedly has very little chance of surviving. Khan seemed to have accepted the "writing on the wall" as he urged his supporters to take out peaceful protests nationwide when a "new imported government" comes into power on Sunday. "I will not accept this imported government," Khan said.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan is facing the no-trust vote after Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the dismissal of the no-confidence motion by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and reconstituted the National Assembly.

The court also termed the PM's move to dissolve the Assembly and call for early elections "unconstitutional."

Notably, Khan had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the lower house and called for fresh elections.

Details 'I will come back with the help of the people'

Addressing the nation on Friday, Khan said he wouldn't accept the "imported government" and will "take to the street." "Only people can bring me to power, and I will come back with the help of the people," Khan said. Taunting the Opposition to announce new elections, Khan said, "That is why I dissolved the assembly because I want people to elect the new government."

Khan Khan will fight legally, through public opinion: Khan's aide

"Khan will fight legally, and in the court of public opinion. The Parliament session will be in-camera and Khan feels it will be the appropriate place to expose everything," a top aide of Khan told News18. Khan is also likely to elaborate on the "threat letter," which exposed the alleged "foreign conspiracy" that is behind the no-confidence motion against him, News18 reported quoting sources.

Information Pakistan government sets up commission to probe 'foreign conspiracy' angle

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has formed a commission led by a retired Army officer to probe the alleged foreign conspiracy that is behind the no-trust motion against Khan, a senior minister said. The decision was reportedly taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Khan.

Speculation Shehbaz Sharif frontrunner to become next PM

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif—brother of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif—is reportedly the frontrunner to become the country's next prime minister. He is leading the Opposition in the Assembly to topple the Khan-led government and hence is expected to replace him as well. However, Sharif has a reputation for being an effective administrator rather than a leader.

Sharif v/s Khan Sharif compared Khan to Hitler

Meanwhile, Sharif had also compared PM Khan to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, saying his decisions to dissolve the Assembly and dismiss the no-confidence vote against him were nothing but an "unconstitutional power-grab." "Nazi Hitler prevailed to dissolve the Reichstag [German Parliament] and thereby solidified his position by abrogating the Constitution and ending the Weimar Republic—Imran Niazi is doing the same in Pakistan," he said.