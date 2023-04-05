Business

Rs. 8,000 ticket, Musk as guest: Start-up event scams people

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 05, 2023, 04:55 pm 3 min read

The organizers scammed over 2,000 start-ups

A start-up of scamming young entrepreneurs? Touted to be "the world's biggest investment festival," World Startup Convention in Greater Noida kicked off with a good word as many public figures promoted the event. However, it turned out to be a major scam as the organizers duped people with misleading promises and exorbitant ticket prices. Here's what happened.

What is World Startup Convention all about?

World Startup Convention is organized by investors Luke Talwar and Arjun Chaudhary to offer a platform to budding entrepreneurs to connect with the biggies in the industry. It was slated to begin on March 24 this year in Greater Noida and was organized to help start-ups attain funding from investors. The event was open to all aspiring entrepreneurs from all over India.

The scam: Organizers promised to bring Musk, Pichai, and Adani

The organizers of this convention had their entire publicity running around Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Gautam Adani, and some of India's most coveted politicians and industrialists attending it. The same was even listed on their official website's homepage. However, when the start-ups reached the convention, it turned out to be a scam as not even a single guest was present.

They swindled people by charging them Rs. 8,000 per ticket

The ticket to this event was priced at Rs. 8,000 per head and several people bought it. Some of them even traveled thousands of kilometers (Chennai, Nashik, Surat) to attend the convention, with hopes of receiving funding for their brainchild. As per Aman Jindal (@mannkeviews) on Twitter, more than 2,000 budding start-ups were scammed for over Rs. 100 crores of wealth!

A convention that turned out to be a fraud show!

Images of Nitin Gadkari used in promoting the event

To make it look more genuine, the organizers had also put up images of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on their website. Not just that, it has been recently discovered that author Chetan Bhagat had also promoted this convention on his personal social media page. Joining him were famous influencers including Ankur Warikoo, MBA Chaiwala, and Raj Shamani who publicized this event.

Promoting the scam or getting scammed themselves?

Even the events they had lined up were lowbrow

Besides failing to fulfill the said promises and fooling thousands of people, the quality of the events lined up at the convention was substandard. As chaos stirred up, police officials reached the venue to handle the situation. Shockingly, this isn't the first time the organizers have done this, for their previous events have received a lot of flak in the past as well.

Police also arrived at the event location