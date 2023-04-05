Business

Sensex rises to 59,689 points, Nifty settles above 17,550

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 05, 2023

Nifty Midcap 50 wrapped up at 8,495 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices of the stock market showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose by 0.98% to settle at 59,689.31 points while the Nifty gained 0.91% to end at 17,557.05 points. However, the midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 8,495.55 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE topped the list, edging up 1.34%, 1.19%, and 1.13%, respectively. Furthermore, Larsen, HDFC, and HDFC Bank emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.04%, 2.93%, and 2.68%, respectively. Eicher Motors, M&M, and Adani Enterprises emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.35%, 1.24%, and 1.13%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, Hang Seng and Nikkei declined 0.66% and 1.7% to 20,274.59 points and 27,813.26 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.49% to 3,312.56 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.52% lower to 12,126.33 points.

INR goes up 0.41% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Wednesday strengthened 0.41% to settle at Rs. 82 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 61,000, the silver futures closed at Rs. 74,665. The crude oil futures slipped 0.35% to $80.44 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai are unchanged

On Wednesday, fuel prices remain unchanged in Delhi with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai too there were no changes in fuel rates as diesel and petrol continue to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $28,526.09, which is a 1.11% increase from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,910.31, up 4.40%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (0.02% up), $314.98 (1.36% up), and $0.3955 (0.64% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 2.49% lower than yesterday at $0.09663.