King Charles, Camilla's phone calls were intercepted: Prince Harry

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 27, 2023, 03:46 pm 2 min read

Prince Harry sued media group NGN in 2019

The phone calls between United Kingdom's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were intercepted by The Sun in the 1990s, Prince Harry's lawyers claimed before the court on Wednesday. The accusation was part of Harry's case against the paper's owner News Group Newspapers (NGN). In the public documents, lawyer David Sherborne alleged that the NGN even obtained itemized phone bills of the two.

Why does this story matter?

Harry sued the media group for $249,485 in September 2019 over the alleged illegal information-gathering by its two newspapers.

In response, billionaire Rupert Murdoch's NGN brought an application to have Harry's case thrown out.

In 2011, NGN had to publicly apologize and shut down News of the World over similar claims but it has always denied any wrongdoing by The Sun.

Princess Diana's calls were also intercepted: Harry

In his documents, Harry further claimed that The Sun also intercepted calls from his late mother, Princess Diana, and other members of the royal family. The lawyers added that due to the leaked information, Harry's private information, including his education, health, and welfare, was at risk. Harry alleged that NGN and Buckingham Palace had a deal, which prevented him from pursuing the case earlier.

Prince William, NGN reached settlement in 2020: Harry

In another document, Harry claimed that his elder brother, Prince William, whose conversations were also allegedly intercepted, reached a settlement with the media giant for "a huge sum of money" in 2020. Notably, The Sun is facing similar allegations in another case by British actor Hugh Grant. NGN has paid millions of dollars to settle such claims in the past, per reports.