2 killed in Virginia mass shooting, US's 279th this year

The accused tried to escape but was caught by the police

Two people were killed and five were wounded in a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, United States (US), on Tuesday, reported Reuters. The police said a 19-year-old suspect, armed with four handguns, knew one of the victims and shot at him in the crowd, causing hundreds of attendees to flee in panic. He tried to escape but was arrested.

Accused to be charged with second-degree murder: Police

The police confirmed that at least 12 others sustained injuries or were treated for anxiety due to the mayhem. Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards called the accused's behavior "disgusting and cowardly," since his dispute appeared to be with only one person. The man is likely to be charged with two counts of second-degree murder in addition to other offenses.

Mass shootings becoming more common in US

Edwards said the deceased were men aged 18 and 36. Meanwhile, among the five wounded, a 31-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries. Furthermore, a nine-year-old girl was also hit by a car in the chaos. This mass shooting was the US's 279th in the first 157 days of 2023, Reuters reported, quoting the Gun Violence Archive data.