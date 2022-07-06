Entertainment

Liked 'Rocketry'? Then you'll love these OTT titles!

Liked 'Rocketry'? Then you'll love these OTT titles!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 06, 2022, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Watch these true docuseries and films if you liked 'Rocketry.'

If you've watched Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and are wanting to see more true documentary series and films, we've got your back! R Madhavan's Rocketry narrated the story of ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was wrongly accused of espionage. Like Narayanan, there are many people who were falsely accused of crimes they didn't commit. And, well-made titles were picturized on them. We list some.

#1 'TIME: The Kalief Browder Story'

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story is an American docuseries that explored the plight of a high-school student—Kalief Browder—who was arrested when he was 16-year-old for allegedly stealing a backpack that had valuables in it. Browder, a "Black Bronx teen," spent three long horrifying years in jail without committing a crime. The Netflix miniseries showed how he overcame everything and turned into an American hero.

#2 'When They See Us'

When They See Us revolved around five young people who were accused of raping a jogger in New York's Central Park in 1989. The series showed how the quintet, who was dubbed the "Central Park Five," fought for their innocence in the hopes of being exonerated. The cast includes Emmy winners and nominees like Michael Kenneth Williams, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, and Blair Underwood.

#3 'Making a Murderer'

Written and directed by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, Making a Murderer told the story of Steven Avery who was wrongfully accused of sexual assault and attempted murder. Hailing from Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, Avery was sentenced to 18 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting and attempting to murder Penny Beerntsen. In 2007, he was convicted again, but this time for killing Teresa Halbach.

#4 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

The Trial of the Chicago 7 explored the story of the Chicago Seven—a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters. The Chicago Seven were charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with an intention to provoke riots at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 1968. The courtroom drama also captured the internal clashes within the group and how they come together to win the fight.