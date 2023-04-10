India

'Baseless': India denies halting UK trade talks after Khalistan attacks

'Baseless': India denies halting UK trade talks after Khalistan attacks

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Chanshimla Varah Apr 10, 2023, 06:03 pm 3 min read

Indian officials on Monday rubbished reports of India halting trade discussions with the UK

India on Monday rubbished reports that it halted trade discussions with the United Kingdom over the attacks at the Indian consulate by Khalistani supporters in London. Indian officials called the report "baseless," while a British diplomat confirmed that trade talks between the countries were continuing as usual. The report alleged that India does not want trade talks until the UK publicly condemns Khalistan extremism.

Why does this story matter?

Last month, pro-Khalistani protesters vandalized the Indian High Commission in London and tore down the tricolor in protest of the Indian government's crackdown on fugitive Amritpal Singh.

In response, India summoned the UK's senior-most diplomat to register its protest. Days later, the barricades outside the UK High Commission in Delhi and the UK envoy's residence were removed in apparent retaliation for the attack.

What did the report claim about India-UK trade talks

The report, first published by The Times, stated that India wanted the British to protect diplomatic buildings and personnel more. According to the publication's sources, "Indians do not want to discuss trade until a very public...demonstration of condemnation of Sikh extremism in the UK," referring specifically to the events of March 19, the alleged day of the attack on the Indian High Commission.

Indifference unacceptable: India to UK

India had then demanded an explanation from the British ambassador for the consulate's lack of security while reminding her of the UK's basic obligations under the Vienna Convention. In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK."

After vandalizing Indian mission, another protest staged two days later

Shortly after India's protest, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly condemned the attack and promised to conduct a security review at the Indian mission. Days later, Khalistani supporters staged another protest near the consulate. However, the protesters, who threw water bottles and ink at the officers, were subdued. Cleverly stated that the UK will implement the necessary changes to prevent and respond to such incidents.

India-UK FTA talks began in June last year

Notably, Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks were launched between India and the UK in June last year. UK officials said the talks with India will continue as the consulates' security issue and the trade talks were unconnected. The India-UK bilateral trading relationship was pegged at GBP 34 billion in 2022, growing by GBP 10 billion per year, as per the UK government's statistics.

India, UK entered 8th round of FTA negotiations last month

Currently, the eighth round of FTA negotiations is underway. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the UK's top industry body, estimated the FTA could boost bilateral trade by GBP 28 billion per year by 2035 and increase wages across the UK by GBP 3 billion.