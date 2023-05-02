India

Moose Wala's murder accused Godly Brar among Canada's 25 most-wanted

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 02, 2023, 05:51 pm 2 min read

Canada has listed gangster Goldy Brar, the prime accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, among the list of 25 most-wanted criminals

Canada's Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has officially listed gangster Goldy Brar, the prime accused in the murder of Punjabi popstar Sidhu Moose Wala, among the list of 25 most-wanted criminals. He is the 15th name on the list. Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently filed a chargesheet against Brar, his associates, Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi, alleging links to terror groups.

Within hours of Moose Wala's murder in May 2022, Brar claimed responsibility for the act.

Moose Wala's father asked the government to announce a Rs. 2 crore reward for any information leading to Brar's arrest.

The son of a policeman and a member of Bishnoi's gang, Brar hails from Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib and went to Canada on a student visa in 2017.

Last year CM Mann claimed Brar was detained in California

Per reports, Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar allegedly planned Moose Wala's murder by constantly guiding the shooters to commit the murder and then subsequently helping them to run and hide. Last year in December, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that Brar had been detained in California, United States (US). However, Brar rejected the claim in a media interview later.

Brar accused in several murders

Aside from Mose Wala, in November 2022, Brar claimed responsibility for the murder of Pardeep Sharma, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower and accused in the theft of a bir (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurudwara in 2015—known as the Bargari sacrilege case. He is also accused of orchestrating the murders of Rajat Kumar and Gurlal Singh.

Offences committed by Brar 'very serious in nature': Notice

The "wanted" list was made public by the BOLO (Be On The Lookout) Program, a non-profit group that amplifies police fugitive cases. Since police requests don't always reach the public, the project aims to use technology and communication channels to amplify priority wanted notices. The Indian government has repeatedly asked Canada not to allow criminals like Brar to conduct anti-India activities on its soil.