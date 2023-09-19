Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Khalistani leader

Canada has accused India of being involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Canada has accused Indian government agents of being involved in the June killing of Canada-based Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and expelled a senior Indian diplomat in retaliation. While the Canadian Sikh diaspora reportedly hails Nijjar as a leader and political activist, the Indian government previously designated him a terrorist. It had also announced a Rs. 10 lakh reward for his arrest. Here's a look at what we know about Nijjar.

Nijjar moved to Canada in 1997

Nijjar (46) was born in Punjab's Jalandhar in turbulent times, which saw the rise of Sikh insurgency. Although the Indian government crushed militancy in Punjab in the 1990s, the demand for Khalistan, an independent Sikh nation, continued abroad. A young Nijjar reportedly moved to Canada in 1997, where he worked as a plumber. With time, he became involved with pro-Khalistan elements and joined Jagtar Singh Tara's Babbar Khalsa International. Later, he founded his own group Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

Alleged involvement in bomb blasts, murders

In 2007, a bomb blast at a cinema hall in Punjab's Ludhiana killed six people, following which four Babbar Khalsa members were reportedly arrested. Nijjar was subsequently named in it. Then in 2010, another bomb blast occurred near a Hindu temple in Patiala, in which the Punjab Police booked Nijjar. In 2014, he allegedly masterminded the killing of self-proclaimed spiritual leader Baba Bhaniara. In 2015, he trained gangster Mandeep Dhaliwal to target Shiv Sena leaders. Dhaliwal was arrested in 2016.

Punjab government sought Nijjar's extradition

A Look Out Circular and Red Corner Notice were issued against Nijjar in 2015 and 2016, respectively. In 2016, he was named in the 2007 Ludhiana bombing. In 2018, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also confirmed it was probing Nijjar's involvement in the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders in Punjab. In 2018, Punjab's then-Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, submitted a list of wanted criminals to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which reportedly included Nijjar.

Details of Nijjar's murder and criminal charges

In 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared Nijjar a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The same year, he allegedly teamed up with gangster Arsh Dalla to kill Dera Sacha Sauda follower Manohar Lal. Later, Lal was killed in his office in Bathinda in 2021. Moreover, in 2022, the Punjab Police sought Nijjar's extradition since he was wanted for allegedly spreading terrorism in Punjab.

Killed in gurdwara's parking lot

Notably, Nijjar was associated with proscribed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and its founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun—who also acted as Nijjar's lawyer. The slain leader was also reportedly working on organizing an unofficial worldwide referendum on Khalistan. On June 18, two unidentified persons shot Najjar dead in the parking lot of the gurdwara in Surrey, of which he was the president. His death triggered widespread speculations since he was the third Khalistani activist to be allegedly killed abroad within 45 days.

