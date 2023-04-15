India

Punjab: Police arrest 2 for harboring absconding Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh escaped the police's net on March 18

The Punjab Police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly harboring self-styled radical preacher and Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh, who is still on the run after the authorities launched a massive manhunt against him last month, reported PTI. The accused, identified as Rajdeep Singh of Hoshiarpur district's Babak village and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district, have also been sent to one-day police remand.

Police launch search operation for Singh in Rajasthan

Notably, Singh, the leader of the pro-Khalistan outfit Waris Punjab De, remains untraceable as the police search for him in Punjab and the neighboring state of Rajasthan. He escaped the police's net on March 18 by changing his appearance and switching vehicles. Meanwhile, Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Monday and was sent to a jail in Assam's Dibrugarh.