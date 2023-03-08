India

Punjab: 24-year-old Canadian resident lynched to death, video goes viral

Punjab: 24-year-old Canadian resident lynched to death, video goes viral

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 08, 2023, 02:05 pm 2 min read

Pradeep Singh had returned to India in February this year

A 24-year-old Canadian resident was allegedly stabbed to death by a mob in Punjab after he objected to playing loud music, India Today reported. The incident occurred at Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district at around 10.30 pm on Monday. The deceased was identified as Pradeep Singh, a permanent resident of Canada, who had returned to India in February.

Police investigating viral video, CCTV footage

A video of the alleged incident has gone viral on social media, which shows people hitting a person with stones. The victim, wearing the dress code of a Nihang, can be seen fleeing the mob. He then falls unconscious and hits the ground before the clip ends. According to reports, the police are investigating the incident's viral videos and other CCTV footage.

Here's the viral video of the incident

Very Sad News; A Nihang Singh who came from Canada, succumbed to death in the Hola Mahalla at Anandpur Sahib. When Pradeep Singh asked some guys to behave properly & not to create ruckus they beat him to death. pic.twitter.com/zZgg5Etl2j — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 7, 2023

Accused, victim had no personal rivalry: Police

According to the police, the prime accused in the case is Niranjan Singh, who was roaming in a vehicle with some people just before the incident. "The accused has also been injured and can't give a statement. Prima facie, it appears to be a sudden provocation as the victim and the accused had no personal rivalry," the police said, according to India Today.

Victim died during Punjab's biggest festival

Anandpur Sahib, where Singh succumbed to his injuries, is currently holding "Hola Mohalla," which is a three-day-long festival celebrated by Sikhs. The police claimed to have deployed around 3,500 personnel at the venue, and installed 110 CCTV cameras for surveillance. The deceased, a native of Gurdaspur, went to attend the festival with a friend, per reports.