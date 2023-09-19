Tit-for-tat: Concerned over 'anti-India activities,' India expels Canadian diplomat

Tit-for-tat: Concerned over 'anti-India activities,' India expels Canadian diplomat

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 19, 2023

India has expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliatory move

Hours after Canada expelled senior Indian diplomat Pavan Kumar Rai—alleging the Indian government's role in the killing of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar—India has expelled a senior Canadian diplomat over "anti-India activities." On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the High Commissioner of Canada to India, Cameron MacKay. It informed him about the decision to expel the Canadian diplomat based in India.

Canadian diplomats involved in 'anti-India activities': MEA

Announcing the decision, the MEA said, "The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned...and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India." The diplomat has been asked to leave India within five days. The MEA added the decision was taken following the alleged interference of Canadian diplomats and their involvement in anti-India activities.

How India-Canada tensions escalated

On Monday (local time), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked Nijjar's death to Indian government agents. Following this, Canada expelled senior Indian diplomat Rai, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) in Canada. Reportedly, India-Canada ties already soured after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulled Trudeau aside at the recent G20 Summit and expressed serious concerns over Canada's alleged inaction against Khalistani elements.

Canada's India intelligence chief Olivier Sylvestere asked to leave: Report

To note, the MEA statement did not name the Canadian diplomat expelled. However, citing sources, Hindustan Times reported the official asked to leave the country could be the Canadian intelligence agency station chief in India, Olivier Sylvestere. Following Trudeau's allegations that there is a "potential link" between Indian government agents and Nijjar's killing on June 18, India described the claims as "absurd and motivated."

India denies involvement in violence in Canada

Responding to Trudeau's charges, the MEA, in a strongly-worded statement, on Tuesday said, "Allegations of the Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated." It further stated, "Similar allegations were made by the Canadian prime minister (during the G20 Summit)...and were completely rejected. We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to the rule of law."

Jaishankar might issue statement in Parliament

Meanwhile, reports said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to make a statement in the Parliament on the matter amid the special session. For some time now, India-Canada relations have been at an all-time low, owing primarily to New Delhi's displeasure with Ottawa's apparent apathy to the activities of pro-Khalistani elements. In recent years, these groups have incited violence against Indian officials, too.

