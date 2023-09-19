India junks Canada's charge on Khalistani terrorist killing

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana September 19, 2023 | 10:37 am 3 min read

Justin Trudeau has alleged that Indian government agents could be involved in the June killing of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has alleged Indian government agents could be involved in the June killing of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, designated a terrorist by India in 2020. However, India has strongly dismissed Canada's allegations calling them "absurd and motivated." "Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists...provided shelter in Canada," said India's External Affairs Ministry.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes as bilateral ties between India and Canada have soured in recent times following pro-Khalistani elements in Canada calling for the secession of a Sikh ethnostate from India. During the G20 Summit hosted by India, reports claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi "scolded" Trudeau over "anti-Indian" protests by Sikh separatists in Canada. Days later, Canada indefinitely paused trade talks without providing any reason.

Canada expels senior Indian diplomat

Following Trudeau's allegations against India, Canada even expelled senior Indian diplomat Pavan Kumar Rai, the chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) in Canada, in retaliation for its sovereignty's alleged "violation." Notably, a major embarrassment came for Canada after the G20 Summit when Trudeau and his delegation were stuck in India for 36 hours as their plane, known for frequent snags, broke down.

India denies involvement in violence in Canada

Responding to Trudeau's charges, the External Affairs Ministry, in a strongly-worded statement, said, "Allegations of the Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated." It further stated, "Similar allegations were made by the Canadian prime minister (during the G20 Summit)...and were completely rejected. We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to the rule of law."

Check out India's full response to allegations

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Hailing from Punjab's Jalandhar, Nijjar (46) reportedly moved to Canada in 1997 to work as a plumber. He was a strong Khalistani voice—said to be "Number 2" after Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a Rs. 10 lakh reward for his arrest. Later, he was designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Nijjar 3rd pro-Khalistani to die abroad within 45 days

Accused of a bomb blast and conspiring to kill "Hindu leaders," Nijjar was reportedly working on organizing an unofficial worldwide referendum on Khalistan. He was shot dead in June at a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. His death triggered widespread speculations since he was the third Khalistani activist to be allegedly killed abroad within 45 days—after Paramjit Singh Panjwar and Avtar Singh Khanda.

Will defend right to peaceful protest: Trudeau on pro-Khalistan activities

During the G20 Summit, India allegedly declined Canada's request for a bilateral meeting. Talking on the sidelines, PM Modi publicly criticized Trudeau for allowing "anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada," referring to the growing pro-Khalistani sentiments. Although Trudeau assured action against secessionist elements, he cited freedom of expression and peaceful protests, saying, "The actions of the few do not represent the entire community."

