What PM Modi, Biden discussed ahead of G20 Summit

India

What PM Modi, Biden discussed ahead of G20 Summit

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 09, 2023 | 10:23 am 1 min read

PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have vowed to deepen ties in defense and technology amid China 's growing influence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States (US) President Joe Biden held bilateral talks in New Delhi on Friday, reiterating their commitment to enhancing the India-US strategic partnership amid the rising influence of China. The leaders outlined a comprehensive vision for cooperation in various fields, including technology, defense, healthcare, and renewable energy. This comes ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit and months after PM Modi's state visit to the US in June 2023.

Technology takes center stage in Modi-Biden talks

A joint statement issued after the talks emphasized the role of technology in strengthening the partnership. The leaders praised the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and planned a midterm review for September. They also agreed to expand cooperation in domains like artificial intelligence (AI) and space technology. Notably, GE Aerospace (aerospace company and subsidiary of General Electric) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recently started a historic co-production and technology transfer initiative following approval by the US Congress.

Share this timeline