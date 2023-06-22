World

7.5-carat green diamond, sandalwood box: PM Modi's gifts to Bidens

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 22, 2023 | 10:42 am 2 min read

Know about gifts exchanged by PM Modi, Bidens

On his first state visit to the United States (US), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a handcrafted sandalwood box to US President Joe Biden and a green diamond to First Lady Jill Biden. While the sandalwood box for Biden contained an oil lamp and a silver idol of Lord Ganesha, the gift for the first lady was a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond.

White House reveals gifts in store for PM Modi

The White House, on the other hand, announced that PM Modi received an antique American book galley from the 20th century as the official gift from the Bidens. PM Modi was also gifted a vintage home-made camera and an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first camera made by Kodak.

Other noteworthy gifts for PM Modi from Bidens

In addition, the US president also presented the Indian prime minister with a hardcopy of American wildlife photography, while his wife handed PM Modi the first edition copy of the Collected Poems of Robert Frost. The Bidens received PM Modi on Wednesday at the White House, where they gathered for a private dinner and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India.

Modi took part in historic International Yoga Day event

Prior to this, Modi led a historic event﻿ at the headquarters of the United Nations (UN) to commemorate the ninth International Yoga Day. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, 77th session of the UN General Assembly President Csaba Korisi, and Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed also joined PM Modi. Numerous other UN officials, diplomats, and other prominent figures were also present at the event.

Delighted to see you all: Modi on International Yoga Day

While addressing the people at the event, the Indian prime minister expressed his delight and thanked everyone for attending the yoga day celebrations. "I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends," PM Modi said. "I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here (US) today," news agency ANI quoted the prime minister as saying.

