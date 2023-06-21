World

Modi was supposed to visit Pakistan in 2019: Imran Khan

Modi was supposed to visit Pakistan in 2019: Imran Khan

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 21, 2023 | 07:48 pm 2 min read

Khan was ousted as Pakistan's PM in April 2022

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, has claimed that India was going to announce a "roadmap" for the Kashmir issue, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to visit Islamabad in 2019. In an interview with Atlantic Council, Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, stated that both countries were working on a peace proposal, which was also backed by the Pakistan Army.

Pakistan was planning to normalize trade in 2019

Before Modi's planned Islamabad visit, Pakistan reportedly intended to normalize trade with India. However, in the interview, Khan failed to provide an explanation for retracting this step, despite successfully de-escalating a military standoff in 2019. "I don't remember the trade talks," he said. Notably, during that time, India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status, prompting Khan to respond by closing the trading borders.

Bajwa said army wasn't equipped for war with India: Khan

Attacking Pakistan Army's former chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Khan said Bajwa "frequently" told him that the military was not equipped or prepared for a war with India. To note, Khan has estranged relations with Bajwa since he was ousted as the PM in 2022 after the army stopped backing his government. Last month, PTI members vandalized military installations during protests after Khan's arrest.

Bajwa planned to revive ceasefire on LoC: Khan

Asked about Bajwa's peace plan, Khan claimed it included the ceasefire's revival on the Line of Control (LoC), which he believed was a lost opportunity for establishing long-term peace with India. "I tried everything, but I came across this brick wall... And I realized it's something to do with the [RSS and BJP] mentality where they've cashed in on hostility with Pakistan. That's all."

India, Pakistan revived ceasefire in 2021

As per Hindustan Times, there was no immediate word from the Indian side on Khan's latest remarks. The Ministry of External Affairs has always linked the issue of dialogue between the two countries to Pakistan ending its support for cross-border terrorism. Following confidential discussions between security officials, however, India and Pakistan reinstated the 2003 ceasefire on the LoC in February 2021.

Share this timeline