India

BBC admits to paying lower taxes in India: Report

BBC admits to paying lower taxes in India: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 06, 2023, 02:19 pm 1 min read

BBC have acknowledged that it paid lower taxes in India, says report

The British Broadcasting Company (BBC) has allegedly acknowledged that it may have paid lower taxes in India than its liability, the Hindustan Times reported, citing Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) officials. This comes nearly two months after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against the broadcaster under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for alleged foreign exchange violation.

Has underreported Rs. 40 crore in ITR: BBC

According to the HT, the United Kingdom's government-supported broadcaster admitted in an email to the CBDT that it has allegedly underreported Rs. 40 crore of income in its tax reports. Meanwhile, CBDT officials said that the law is the same for everyone in the country, and there is no specific exception for either a media organization or a foreign entity.