Operation Bluestar Anniversary: Pro-Khalistan sloganeering at Golden Temple despite security

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 06, 2023, 02:13 pm 2 min read

Supporters of extremist Sikh organizations raised pro-Khalistan slogans at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar amid strict security arrangements, ANI reported. Both youths and elderly protesters had banners and placards with the words "Khalistan Zindabad" printed on them. They also displayed posters with images of assassinated separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes over a month after Khalistani sympathizer and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh surrendered before the Punjab Police.

Dubbed Bhindranwale 2.0, Singh had been on the run for more than a month, during which he escaped the police's net by changing his appearance and switching vehicles.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up in Amritsar for the anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

Golden Temple premises near Akal Takht echoed with slogans

According to reports, the marbled premises of the Golden Temple adjacent to Akal Takht (the Sikhs' supreme temporal seat) resonated with pro-Khalistan slogans. Sikh radical group Dal Khalsa also reportedly organized a rally in the city to commemorate the day in support of Khalistan. To note, Operation Bluestar was a military operation conducted in 1984 to expel militants from the Golden Temple.

Security beefed up across Amritsar, restrictions around Golden Temple

According to officials, the city has been sealed, restrictions have been imposed around the Golden Temple, and all weapons are prohibited. Despite this, dozens of men congregated following the morning prayer gathering at Sri Darbar Sahib. Punjab Police said its personnel in civil dress, and central forces teams have also been deployed. It also appealed to people to maintain peace and order.

Know about Operation Bluestar

On June 6, 1984, the Indian Army broke into the Golden Temple launching "Operation Bluestar" on instructions from then-PM Indira Gandhi to quell Sikh militancy led by Bhindranwale. Bhindranwale had allegedly stored arms on the Golden Temple premises. The operation was highly condemned, and Gandhi was killed by two of her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984, at her New Delhi residence.