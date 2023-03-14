India

'Drunk' TTE arrested after urinating on woman passenger inside train

The accused has been booked under sexual harassment charges

A Railways Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) was sacked from his position on Tuesday after he allegedly urinated on a woman onboard the Akal Takht Express, reported ANI. The accused, identified as Munna Kumar, has been arrested and booked under sexual harassment charges. According to reports, Kumar allegedly urinated on the passenger in a drunken state on Monday and was not on duty.

Accused was on the berth above the victim's

According to the police, they were informed about the incident, which reportedly happened around 12.30 am on Monday, through their helpline number. The woman was traveling with her husband, Rajesh Kumar, who filed the complaint. A police officer told Indian Express that the accused was on the berth above the woman's and probably urinated in his sleep or unconscious state as he was drunk.