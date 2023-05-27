India

Complaint against Kejriwal, Kharge over alleged inciteful remarks about President

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 27, 2023, 11:58 am 1 min read

A complaint has been filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and others for allegedly making inciteful statements on President Droupadi Murmu's caste while commenting on the new Parliament building inauguration. The complainant alleged that their statements reportedly violated various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, promoted "enmity among communities" and created "distrust for the Government of India".

Statements violate IPC sections 121,153A,505 and 34: Complainant.