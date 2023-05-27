India

India records 425 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 27, 2023, 11:31 am 1 min read

The new infections took the COVID-19 tally to more than 4.49 crore

India registered 425 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease from Friday's infections, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Saturday. The data also revealed that seven states reported no fresh cases. The new infections took the tally to more than 4.49 crore. Meanwhile, with three deaths, the death toll went up to 5,31,859.

Active cases drop below 5,500

According to the ministry data, the active caseload in India has decreased to 5,259. So far, over 4.44 crore people in the country have recovered from the novel coronavirus. The current recovery rate stands at 98.81%, while the fatality rate is 1.18%. Furthermore, over 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to citizens since the beginning of the nationwide vaccination drive in 2021.