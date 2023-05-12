India

Modi congratulates 'exam warriors' for clearing CBSE class 12 exams

May 12, 2023

I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors, said Modi on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated students who have cleared the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 examinations. Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hard work and determination." Notably, the CBSE declared results for classes 10 and 12 on Friday.

One set of exams doesn't define you: PM Modi

In another tweet, the prime minister said that students who think they could have done better in the exams "have so much more to look forward to in the coming times." "One set of exams doesn't define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about," he added. PM Modi also congratulated the parents and teachers of the students.

You will shine: Modi tells students

Meanwhile, students who sat for the CBSE class 12 and 10 exams can check their results on the board's official website, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. This year, the overall pass percentage for CBSE class 12 is 87.33%, while it is 93.12% for class 10. Girls outperformed boys in both classes with a difference of 6.01% and 1.98%, respectively.