Karnataka election results 2023: Modi congratulates Congress, appreciates BJP workers

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 13, 2023, 06:18 pm 2 min read

'I appreciate the hard work of BJP karyakartas,' said Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Congress for its massive victory in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. In a tweet, he said, "Congratulations to the Congress party for their victory in the Karnataka assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations." Notably, the Congress has won or is currently ahead in 136 constituencies, per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Check out PM Modi's congratulatory post

'I thank all those who supported us': Modi

In another tweet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader—who campaigned extensively and held a two-day high-voltage roadshow in Bengaluru last week—appreciated the "hard work" of his party workers. "I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigor in the times to come," Modi stated.

Here's Modi's appreciation post for BJP workers

CM Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat earlier on Saturday

Karnataka's government, headed by CM Basavaraj Bommai, would be unseated as the party managed only to win or lead in 64 seats. Soon after the Congress crossed the majority mark in early trends on Saturday, Bommai conceded defeat, saying, "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the prime minister and BJP workers, we have not been able to make the mark."