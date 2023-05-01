India

'Did I eat Shilajit...?': WFI chief amid sexual harassment allegations

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 01, 2023, 06:01 pm 3 min read

WFI chief Brij Bhushan made controversial remarks amid sexual harassment allegations by wrestlers

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday made controversial remarks in response to those criticizing him over sexual harassment allegations. Speaking to a news channel, he asked if he ate Shilajit roti every day since some people claim that he had sexually harassed 1,000 females.

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh on Friday after being pulled up by the Supreme Court.

Seven women wrestlers, reportedly including a minor, lodged sexual harassment complaints against Singh on April 21, but the police did not file an FIR until last week.

Singh has been the WFI chief for 12 years, and the ruling BJP is accused of shielding him.

What did Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh say?

In response to a query from ABP News, Singh stated, "Earlier, they were saying that I had sexually abused 100 children. Then they started saying that it happened to 1,000 children. Did I eat roti made of Shilajit?". "If these people go to Jantar Mantar, I will resign," Singh said. Wrestlers' protests, he claimed, were "politically motivated."

Protesting wrestlers belong to Deepender Hooda's akhada: Brij Bhushan

On Sunday, Singh alleged that the grapplers demanding action against him over sexual misconduct allegations hailed from Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda's akhada (wrestling academy). He claimed the protest against him at Delhi's Jantar Mantar is fuelled by politicians, and 90% of wrestlers and their families have faith in the WFI. Singh also claimed that Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav "knows the truth."

Singh's advice to wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar

Singh said that justice is not served at Jantar Mantar and must be obtained through the police and courts. According to him, the protesting wrestlers approached the police after more than three months. He also said that he would accept the court's ruling. Notably, several politicians, farm leaders, and women's rights activists have visited Jantar Mantar to show their support for the protesting wrestlers.

Grapplers receive support from opposition leaders

Several opposition party leaders, including Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, have visited the agitating wrestlers to express solidarity. The AAP supremo expressed his opinion on the situation on Saturday, saying, "No matter how powerful the accused is, he should be given the harshest punishment." In addition, Kejriwal accused the BJP of "shielding" Singh.

Two FIRs registered against Singh

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Singh on Friday on allegations of sexual harassment leveled by seven women wrestlers following the orders by the apex court. While the first FIR relates to the allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging the modesty of women.