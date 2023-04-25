India

India's first Water Metro: Know cost, route, fare, and more

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 25, 2023, 11:28 am 2 min read

The Water Metro will connect 10 islands in and around Kochi (Photo credit: Twitter/@CMOKerala)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first Water Metro in Kochi﻿, Kerala, on Tuesday. The flagship project, which CM Pinarayi Vijayan had called Kerala's "dream project," would greatly boost Kochi's growth and development. In a tweet on Saturday, the official account of the Chief Minister's Office said, "Exciting times are ahead for our transport and tourism sectors!"

Water Metro to connect 10 islands

The Water Metro project is funded by the Government of Kerala and the German promotional bank KfW. The long-awaited project has been built at a cost of Rs. 1,137 crore and its manufacturer is Cochin Shipyard Limited. Moreover, the metro will connect 10 islands in and around the port city of Kochi and will begin with eight electric hybrid boats.

Minimum ticket price for a ride is Rs. 20

Reportedly, the overall project consists of 78 electric boats and 38 terminals. Passengers would be able to travel by the Water Metro using the "Kochi One" card. The tickets can also be booked online using the "Kochi One" App. The minimum ticket fare is Rs. 20. Additionally, there will be weekly and monthly passes for regular commuters.

Water Metro is air-conditioned, accessible to people with disabilities

Furthermore, the project has been marketed as air-conditioned, electrically operated, and accessible to people with disabilities. In the first phase, services are set to begin from the High Court-Vypin terminals to the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. Per government, citizens will be able to reach Vypin Terminal from High Court Terminal via Water Metro within 20 minutes. Kakkanad can be reached within 25 minutes from Vyttila.