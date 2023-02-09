India

One-of-its-kind case: Kerala transman gives birth to a baby

Zahad and Ziya gave birth to a healthy child on Wednesday

Congratulations to the parents! Giving birth to a baby is probably the happiest part of a couple's life. And when this blessing arrives in the rarest of the rare cases, it becomes all the more special and historic. Just like how a transman from Kerala delivered a healthy baby, making it the first such case to happen in India. Read on for more details.

Meet Zahad and Ziya, a transgender couple who became parents

Zahad and Ziya, who recently announced that they were soon to welcome a child into their life, became parents to a healthy baby on Wednesday, February 8. The latter took to Instagram to share the good news with friends, family, and their community. Zahad, who is a transman, was bearing the child and is reportedly healthy post-delivery.

Here's Ziya's joyous post about becoming a mother

Baby is healthy and hasn't been assigned gender at birth

Ziya, who is a transwoman, revealed that their newborn child is in a good health. The baby weighs 2.90 kg and was born at 9:30 am through the cesarean section at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. However, as per reports, both Zahad and Ziya have chosen not to reveal their baby's gender. In fact, they have refused to assign the baby's gender at birth.

The couple started their gender transition process two years ago

Zahad and Ziya started their gender transition process two years ago. Since they wanted to have a baby, they started exploring multiple options. However, the duo soon realized that Zahad could conceive even though he had already started transitioning into a man through the process. This case has become a ray of hope for many trans couples in the country.

Our child's birth is our reply to them: Ziya

India's first transgender mother, Ziya, expressed her emotions on this big occasion. "This is the happiest day of my life. I got several messages that hurt me. The birth of our child is our reply to them. I thank all those who supported us," she told ANI. Soon after she shared her happiness on Instagram, many from the trans and queer community congratulated her.

It's fascinating to become a mother and father: Zahad

Zahad, whose sugar level was high during the delivery process, shared his immense joy. "I feel adipoli! (great) I can't wait to see my baby doll. It is fascinating that I can be a mother and father. While it is a lot to take emotionally, I can't wait to complete this phase as a mother and then become a father," he told The Quint.

Kerala's Health Minister congratulated the couple, instructed a free-of-cost treatment

After the birth of the baby, the Health Minister of Kerala, Veena George, congratulated the couple and shared that she will soon meet them in person whenever they are in Kozhikode. The minister has also instructed the Institute of Maternal and Child Health in Kozhikode Medical College to remain vigilant and offer all necessary treatments to the couple free of cost.