India records 6,660 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hours

The active caseload was recorded at 63,380

India on Tuesday reported 6,660 new cases of COVID-19, a slight decrease from Monday's count of 7,178 infections, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data. Meanwhile, the active caseload was recorded at 63,380. In the last 24 hours, 24 new fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 5,31,369.

220.66 crore vaccine doses administered until now

Per the ministry, India's recovery rate was recorded at 98.67% with 9,213 patients discharged in the past 24 hours. Furthermore, the death rate stands at 1.18%. So far, the government has administered over 220.66 crore doses of vaccines against the disease. The country has recorded a total of 4.49 crore COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began more than three years ago.