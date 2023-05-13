Politics

Karnataka election results 2023: BJP's CM Basavaraj Bommai concedes defeat

Karnataka election results 2023: BJP's CM Basavaraj Bommai concedes defeat

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 13, 2023, 02:06 pm 1 min read

Counting of votes is underway in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat in the Legislative Assembly elections, reported ANI. This comes as the Congress crossed the majority mark on Saturday, leading in 126 seats. Bommai told reporters, "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the prime minister and BJP workers, we have not been able to make the mark."

Here's CM Bommai's full statement

Will do detailed analysis of results: Bommai

The chief minister also stated, "Once the full results come, we will do a detailed analysis... We take this result in our stride to return in Lok Sabha elections." Notably, the 63-year-old earlier said he was confident of the ruling BJP's victory in the polls. He also claimed the Congress had no confidence in its legislators and was reaching out to other parties.