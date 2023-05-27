Politics

Congress's 9 questions for Modi on BJP government's 9th anniversary

Congress's 9 questions for Modi on BJP government's 9th anniversary

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 27, 2023, 02:13 pm 3 min read

PM Modi must apologize for 9 years of failure, betrayal: Congress

On the ninth anniversary of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on Friday, the Congress released a booklet titled Nau saal, Nau sawaal (nine years, nine questions), saying the prime minister should "apologize for betraying" the people's mandate. With one question each year, the Congress's questions range from inflation, unemployment, and national security like the face-off with China to federalism and social harmony.

Why does this story matter?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has embarked on a massive publicity campaign to mark nine years in power, showcasing how it has developed the economy, improved infrastructure, and delivered amenities to poor people.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, under Modi's leadership, assumed power on May 26, 2014.

However, the Congress's Nau saal, Nau sawaal highlights the nine alleged "failures" of the government.

'Why is public property sold to Modi's friends?' asks Ramesh

Posing the nine questions to the prime minister, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked, "Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer?" "Why is public property being sold to PM Modi's friends, even as economic disparities are increasing?" the 69-year-old was quoted as saying.

Congress accuses BJP government of corruption, cronyism

While accusing the BJP-led central government of indulging in cronyism and corruption, the senior Congress leader further stated, "Why is the prime minister putting people's hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit his friend [Gautam Adani]?" "Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer," Ramesh added.

Congress flags India-China border issues

Speaking on national security and China, the Congress also questioned why Beijing continued to occupy Indian territory. "Why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory?" asked Ramesh. "Eighteen meetings have been held with China, yet why do they refuse to yield Indian territory and instead continue with their aggressive tactics?" he added.

BJP practicing 'politics of hatred' for electoral benefits: Ramesh

The grand old party also accused the BJP of practicing "politics of hatred" for electoral benefits. "Why is the BJP indulging in politics of vendetta against its political opponents and playing politics of divisiveness and hatred for its own political gains?" Ramesh asked. "Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs, and minorities?" he further questioned.

You can read Congress's 'Nau saal, Nau sawaal' here

BJP hits back at Congress's 'Nau saal, Nau sawaal'

In response to the questions, the saffron brigade criticized the Congress for questioning alleged financial irregularities and national security by pointing out the "lapses" on these fronts on the latter's watch. "These nine questions are not arising out of any criticism, which is their right, but out of pathological hatred for Narendra Modi," said senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, as per Hindustan Times.