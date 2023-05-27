Politics

BJP slams 8 CMs who skipped NITI Aayog's key meeting

May 27, 2023

Why are you causing harm to the people of your state? Ravi Shankar Prasad asked boycotting CMs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday slammed the chief ministers from opposition parties who boycotted NITI Aayog's Governing Council Meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, reported PTI. Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said their decision to boycott the meeting was "very unfortunate, irresponsible, and anti-people." "How far will you go in opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi?" he asked.

Boycotters harming people of their states: Prasad

Prasad stated around 100 issues were proposed to be discussed in the eighth Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, an essential body for determining the entire objective, framework, and roadmap for India's development. Calling out the boycotters, the former Union minister said, "You will get more opportunities to oppose PM Modi. But why are you causing harm to the people of your state?"

Which CMs were absent?

Eight CMs were absent from the NITI Aayog meeting, including Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Bihar's Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot, and Punjab's Bhagwant Mann. The meeting deliberated on several issues, including health, skill development, women empowerment, and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.