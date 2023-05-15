India

Jail superintendent show-caused for shifting inmates over Satyendar Jain's 'loneliness'

Jail superintendent show-caused for shifting inmates over Satyendar Jain's 'loneliness'

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 15, 2023, 03:30 pm 3 min read

Tihar Jail administration issued a show-cause notice to a jail superintendent for transferring two inmates to Satyendar Jain's cell

The Tihar Jail administration in Delhi issued a show-cause notice to the superintendent of Tihar Jail No. 7 for transferring two inmates to the cell of former Delhi cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain. The transfer came after Jain requested "company," claiming that a doctor recommended him more social interactions to cure his depression due to loneliness.

Why does this story matter?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain in May 2022 on money laundering charges; he has been in Tihar Jail since June 2022.

His stay in the jail has seen several controversies, including him allegedly getting massages from fellow inmates. In January, jail officials claimed Jain threatened them.

However, the AAP accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of framing him and others over political rivalry.

Jain even named inmates he wanted to be transferred

Jain reportedly filed an application on Thursday requesting the jail superintendent to lodge two more persons with him. Officials said that he also provided the names of two inmates from the same ward as his, Ward No. 5. Following this, the inmates were moved into his cell. However, they were sent back to their respective cells following the show-cause notice to the superintendent.

Superintendent shifted inmates without administration's permission

The jail superintendent reportedly transferred the inmates to Jain's cell without informing the jail administration, in violation of the protocol, which necessitates the jail administration's permission. The development has reportedly raised a security concern, too. Last year, a jail official was suspended for allegedly providing VIP treatment to the former Delhi jail minister, who resigned from his post in February this year.

CCTV videos showed Jain having alleged luxurious jail time

The Enforcement Directorate previously submitted CCTV footage to a court alleging Jain was leading a luxurious lifestyle in jail. One of the videos allegedly showed Jain having fruit salad, in contrast to his complaint over the jail's food quality, while three persons were seen visiting him in another video. Earlier, BJP leaders shared videos on social media allegedly of people cleaning Jain's cell.

Lost memory due to COVID-19: Jain during interrogation

However, the AAP defended Jain, saying that the massages were part of physiotherapy and the courts had cleared home-cooked meals for him. In June 2022, when the ED confronted him with documents related to his alleged hawala transactions, he claimed to have lost his memory due to COVID-19. In April 2022, the ED attached immovable properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore allegedly linked to Jain.