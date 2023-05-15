India

Aryan Khan case: Witness planned Rs. 25cr extortion, says CBI

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 15, 2023, 02:36 pm 1 min read

Independent witness KP Gosavi planned to extort Rs. 25cr from Aryan Khan's family, says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)—which is probing corruption allegations in connection with the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case—has revealed that "independent witness" KP Gosavi planned to extort Rs. 25cr from his family. Earlier, the CBI filed an FIR against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede for reportedly seeking a Rs. 25cr bribe in order to not frame Aryan in the case.

CBI revealed details in FIR against Wankhede