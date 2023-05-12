India

CBI files corruption case against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 12, 2023, 05:37 pm 1 min read

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a corruption case against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, reported NDTV. The central probe agency also raided Wankhede's residence in connection with the case. Wankhede had conducted a raid on the Cordelia cruise and arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case in 2021.