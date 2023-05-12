India

Government withdraws all charges against ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 12, 2023, 05:01 pm 1 min read

Param Bir Singh was suspended in December 2021

The Maharashtra government has dropped all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, reported ANI. The government also revoked his suspension orders issued in December 2021, adding that it should be considered that Singh was on duty. Notably, Singh was removed from his post by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over alleged mishandling of the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case.

CBI began investigating allegations against Singh in 2022

Apart from the mentioned case, Singh had also been facing several charges, including those of corruption, extortion, and misconduct. Last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began its probe into the accusations leveled against Singh and subsequently registered five separate First Information Reports (FIRs). These cases were initially lodged by the Mumbai Police.