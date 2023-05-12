India

Delhi Police busts 3 rackets of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 12, 2023, 04:44 pm 2 min read

Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang members using juveniles for extortion

The Delhi Police reportedly busted three extortion modules of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang and arrested as many as eight people. "Delhi Crime Branch has busted three extortion modules of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A total of eight people have been apprehended and six weapons recovered," ANI quoted a police official as saying. "The gang members are using juveniles for extortion," it added.

Earlier encounter between Delhi Police and Bishnoi gang members

On May 2, the Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended two criminals belonging to the Bishnoi gang after a shootout between the police team and the criminals in the Rohini area of the national capital. Prior to this, the Delhi Police had received tip-offs regarding the arrival of two wanted criminals near Rohini's Japanese Park.

Police nabbed two wanted criminals from Rohini

On the back of this, the Special Cell laid a trap to catch the two individuals. The two culprits, identified as Rajat and Habib, were apprehended by police, who also recovered two pistols and six live rounds from their possession. According to reports, both the accused were also reportedly involved in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surendra Matiala.

Know about Bishnoi's whereabouts

Bishnoi was transferred to Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central jail in judicial custody on Tuesday evening after his police remand in the heroin case expired. To recall, the criminal was caught in September last year by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad in connection with the seizure of heroin worth Rs. 194.97 crore off the Jakhau Coast.

Brar among Canada's 25 most-wanted criminals

Earlier this month, Canada's Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) listed gangster Brar, who is also the main accused in the murder of Punjab's popstar Sidhu Moose Wala, among the 25 most-wanted criminals. Apart from the killing of Moose Wala, Brar is also accused of planning and executing the murders of Gurlal Singh and Rajat Kumar.