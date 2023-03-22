Lifestyle

Gudi Padwa 2023: Significance, history and festive traditions

Mar 22, 2023

Honoring Lord Brahma and new beginnings

As spring blossoms into full bloom, the people of Maharashtra come together to celebrate the vibrant and joyous festival of Gudi Padwa. With its rich history and cultural significance, this festive occasion marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Hindu calendar. Let's delve deeper into the traditions and customs that make Gudi Padwa such a cherished and vibrant festival.

The festival falls on the first day of the Chaitra month, which usually falls in March or April according to the Hindu calendar. This year it is being celebrated today, i.e. March 22, 2023.

The history behind the celebration of Gudi Padwa

According to Hindu mythology, Gudi Padwa marks the day Lord Brahma created the universe. As per another legend, the day honors King Shalivahana's victory. On King Shalivahana's return to Paithan, the people hoisted a flag or 'Gudi' as a symbol of triumph over evil. Today, Gudi Padwa is a joyous celebration of hope, renewal, and new beginnings, embodying the victory of good over evil.

The cultural significance of Gudi Padwa

The Gudi, a piece of fabric wrapped around a five-foot-long bamboo staff, is essential to Gudi Padwa. A bamboo stick is adorned with neem leaves and a sugar candy garland, and placed on a silver or bronze pot. This stick is believed to keep evil at bay and welcome good fortune. After raising it, people pray and consume prasad made of neem leaves.

People make rangolis and hoist Gudi flag to celebrate

On this day, people wake up early to clean their homes and decorate their foyers with colorful rangolis. A Gudi made of a bamboo stick, cloth, and flowers, is hoisted in front of homes. Eating tender leaves of neem and mishri is also customary on this auspicious day that reminds everyone to balance life's joys and sorrows with the bitter-sweet combination of flavors.

The day is celebrated with delicious Maharashtrian delicacies

Gudi Padwa is not only a time for spiritual reflection, but also a time to relish in mouth-watering dishes such as puran poli, shrikhand, and aamras. Along with the food, exchanging sweets and gifts with loved ones is customary, spreading cheer and happiness throughout the community. Take a look at these five traditional recipes to prepare this Gudi Padwa.