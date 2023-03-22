Lifestyle

What is this new fungal disease spreading rapidly in US

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 22, 2023, 10:41 am 3 min read

Public health authorities have reported that C. auris is causing severe illness in patients.

If COVID-19 wasn't already enough, here's a fungal infection that may bring the world down to its knees. Again. The United States of America is reporting an alarming increase in the cases of Candida auris, an emerging fungus causing severe illnesses in people. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that besides transmission, cases are being reported from new areas too.

What is Candida auris?

Candida auris or C. auris is a type of yeast fungus that can affect the functioning of the central nervous system and some internal organs in the human body. It can majorly cause wound infections, bloodstream infections, and ear infections. Although this fungus has also been found in respiratory organs and urine samples, healthcare experts are doubtful if they cause lung or bladder infections.

Do we need to worry?

As per CDC, there are three major reasons why we should be worrying about Candida auris. First, it is multidrug-resistant, which means that many top antifungal medicines have failed to mitigate or eliminate its effects. Secondly, it is way too complex to identify with standard laboratory methods. Misidentification can cause additional problems. And finally, it is spreading at a worrisome rate.

What are the most common symptoms of this fungal ailment?

The first and the most common signs of Candida auris are fever and chills that even do not vanish despite the consumption of antibiotic drugs. As per researchers, while this disease can share symptoms with other infections, the chances of misdiagnosis are high. Blood samples or a sample from an infection site may reveal further symptoms of this rapidly-increasing medical condition.

How do you contract Candida auris?

Most cases of Candida auris have been reported in healthcare settings including hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. Healthcare experts believe that one can contract this infection upon coming in contact with contaminated surfaces or a person who is already suffering from it. Its transmission rate is quite high and the folks at CDC reveal that they are also seeing cases with no human-to-human transmission.

Who is at risk?

C. auris can affect people of any age. However, people who work at or visit nursing homes/hospitals are at a major risk of contracting this fungal infection. So are the patients who have got tubes or lines including central venous catheters, breathing tubes, or feeding tubes inserted in their body. CDC also shares diabetes and surgery as other high-risk factors associated with this illness.

Where are the cases of C. auris being reported from?

According to CDC's data, more than 30 countries have reported cases of Candida auris. This includes the US, which is currently experiencing a high rate of total clinical cases of this disease. Texas has registered 160 cases of this disease, while Nevada has 384 in total. California, Illinois, New York, and Florida stand at 359, 276, 349, and 326 cases respectively.