Spring-summer fashion ideas for a vacation in the hills

As the summer season is almost here, it is time to head to a hill station to escape the heat and rejuvenate. While holidays are all about travel-friendly and comfortable outfits, they also make us want to flaunt some spring-summer fashion trends and walk the streets in style. If you are planning a vacation to any hill station this summer, try these fashion ideas.

Joggers with a stylish t-shirt

If you like comfortable yet fashionable clothes, then a stylish pair of joggers is a must-have piece of clothing in your wardrobe. Go for a jogger in a solid color like dark green or brown and pair it up with a loose printed graphic t-shirt in a light color. Wear a denim jacket over it and complete the look with casual white sneakers.

Maxi dress with a light cardigan

You can opt for an easy breezy colorful maxi dress while heading out in the morning for some sightseeing. This will offer you a classy yet laid-back look. You can pair your dress with a light cardigan or a cotton pullover in solid grey or black to protect yourself from the chilly winds. Complete your look with black suede-heeled sandals.

Full-sleeved top with skirt and stockings

If you want to stand out among the crowd during your vacation, go for a full-sleeved top in a bright color like blue or fuchsia pink and pair it up with a suede mini skirt. Wear black stockings to protect your legs from the cold. This look is super-chic yet cozy and comfortable. Complete the ensemble with neutral-colored boots and big silver hoops.

Wear an oversized sweatshirt with classic black leggings

This laid-back street style is on trend these days and will make you look sporty and casual. A sweatshirt will keep you warm in the cold while making you look stylish. Go for a pastel-colored sweatshirt and pair it with classic black fitted leggings or yoga pants. Add a pop of color to your look with sunglasses and vibrant sneakers.

A dress layered with a turtleneck

If you want to transform your summer dresses into a winter outfit, wear a nice stylish dark-colored turtleneck sweater underneath to look fashionable and yet stay warm in the hills. You can choose your favorite summer wrap dress and pair it with a black turtleneck sweater and thermal tights. Complete your look with classic black boots and a monochrome bag.