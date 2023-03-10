Lifestyle

Sleep apnea: These yoga poses can help you breathe better

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 10, 2023

These yoga poses are simple and effective

When it comes to sleep apnea, breathing plays an instrumental role. This is why it is extremely important to follow a lifestyle and seek treatments that improve your lung health and respiration. While medicines and CPAP devices are of major help, patients can pair them with certain yoga breathing techniques to amp up their healing process. Here are five of them.

Kapalbhati

Kapalbhati can improve your breathing and make your lungs strong. Close your eyes and sit comfortably with your spine erect in a lotus pose. Place your palms upside down on your knees. Now inhale through your nose and as you exhale, pull your belly and navel toward your spine. Do instant repetitions of this step for a couple of minutes.

Bhramari Pranayama

Sit comfortably in a lotus pose with your spine erect and clog both your inner ears with your thumbs. Once done, close your eyes and cover them with your fingers. Now inhale deeply and as you exhale, produce a 'hmmm' sound till your breath flows out of your nostril. Do multiple sets of this pranayama as it is a good respiratory exercise.

Simhasana

Kneel and bend backward such that your hips rest on your heels. Place your palms with their face up on your knees. Now inhale deeply and take your tongue out. As you exhale, produce a 'haa' sound from your throat just as how a lion roars. Repeat the inhale and exhale step for a couple of minutes to relax your air passage.

Nadi Shodhana

Sit in a lotus pose and place the first and second fingers of your right hand in the middle of your eyebrows. Put your ring and little fingers on the left nostril and your thumb on the right one. With your right nostril closed, open your left nostril, inhale, and then close it. Open your right nostril as the left is shut and exhale.

There's more to Nadi Shodhana

Once you have exhaled from your right nostril, inhale deeply from it and then close it with your thumb. Now, open your left nostril and exhale. Repeat the alternate breathing process for a couple of minutes to balance your respiratory tract and improve lung health.

Naukasana

Begin by lying down on the floor facing the ceiling. Placing your hands by your side, relax your shoulders and keep your legs straight. The next step is to lift your hands and legs together, making a 45 degrees angle. Once your body forms a V-shape, hold the position and practice deep breathing throughout. This pose can strengthen your lungs and promote smooth breathing.