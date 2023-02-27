Lifestyle

US couple delivers 'MoMo' twins! Let's understand this rare phenomenon

A couple in the United States of America gave birth to two pairs of identical twins during their two consecutive pregnancies that were only six months apart! After delivering the first set of twins Levi and Luka, Alba learned that she was expecting a set of twins again and spent over 50 days at the hospital owing to complications.

'MoMo' is an acronym for 'monochorionic monoamniotic'

'MoMo' is a short form for 'monochorionic monoamniotic,' which means that the twins share the same amniotic sac, placenta, and fluid that their predecessor had. As per the University of Alabama at Birmingham, these are the rarest of the rare childbirth cases that feature high-risk fatal complications. They are always identical, of the same sex, and account for less than 1% of cases.

How are 'MoMo' twins diagnosed during pregnancy?

Such cases of twin births are only detected by ultrasound during the early stages of pregnancy. The best ultrasound images can be attained within the first 14 weeks as the placenta and amniotic sac are more clearly visible. The ultrasound will show that a single placenta is supplying blood to two fetuses and there's no dividing line between the amniotic sac.

What are the complications involved in 'MoMo' twins?

Many risk factors are involved when one delivers a pair of twins. They only become worse in cases of 'MoMo.' Some complications include low birth weight, prematurity, gestational diabetes, gestational hypertension, postpartum hemorrhage, placental abruption, placenta accreta, and placenta previa. Other grave risks of mortality and morbidity include cord entanglement, cord compression, twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), and twin reversed arterial perfusion sequence (TRAP).

What are some safe treatment options involved?

During a 'MoMo' pregnancy, a doctor may conduct regular screen tests to detect abnormalities of TTTS or TRAP. Depending upon the level of complications, the mother may require in-patient care with incessant monitoring. And to steer clear of cases like cord entanglement, MoMo twins are frequently born via C-section and delivered earlier than the usual pregnancy timelines.