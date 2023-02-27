Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Reasons why you should use a humidifier

Humidifiers are a great investment if they are used correctly. While their major function is to add moisture to the air, they also offer a plethora of health benefits that one can enjoy. This is why these devices are commonly found in many homes and offices as they work around soothing problems caused owing to dry indoor air. Check out some benefits.

Good for skin and hair

While winter is enjoyable, one experiences a lot of problems related to dryness like skin and scalp irritation. That's when a humidifier comes into the picture. This device adds much-needed moisture to the indoor air which gets lost due to extremely dry weather conditions. With this, your skin and hair regain moisture, feel smooth, and become free of any discomfort.

Offers relief from sore throat and cough

Dry air can hamper your upper respiratory tract, making it sore, uncomfortable, and painful. Even when you feel congestion, you tend to breathe from your mouth which further makes your throat dry. However, using a humidifier, you can steer clear of this condition as it moistens the air and promotes easier breathing. It can also relieve coughs as it soothes your respiratory muscles.

Helps with sinus-related conditions

If you are down with sinusitis, consider buying a humidifier to help ease your agony. The reason? Well, this gadget can open up your nasal passages and clear vocal cords of excess mucus by making the air you breathe filled with moisture. Additionally, the increased moisture in the air can also offer you some respite from dried mucus that is hard to blow.

Effective in reducing allergies

One of the best ways to reduce allergies and their uncomfortable symptoms is to inhale humid air. A humidifier can work wonders in reducing the inflammation of the tissues caused due to dry air, offering you quick and effective relief from irritants and allergens. However, before you use it, ensure that the device is thoroughly clean to avoid the spread of dust and mites.

Improves sleep quality

When the air in the room is too dry, you may find it difficult to fall asleep. This can lead to sleep deprivation or insomnia. In this case, a humidifier is of great help. Factually, it is often even used in CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure treatment) machines to help patients down with sleep apnea fall asleep comfortably.