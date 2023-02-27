Lifestyle

5 natural ways to brighten and whiten your nails

5 natural ways to brighten and whiten your nails

Written by Sneha Das Feb 27, 2023, 04:45 am 2 min read

These natural remedies will clean and whiten your nails

Your nails tend to get discolored and stained easily which can cause embarrassment sometimes as your hands end up looking unattractive. Harmful chemicals in nail polishes and cleaning products can make your nails appear blotchy and yellow. While there are various nail whitening techniques available, natural and home remedies like the following are always much safer and more effective.

Use soapy water and lemon juice

Packed with vitamin C, lemon juice not only helps remove stains from your nails and brighten them but also promotes stronger and healthy growth. Packed with antibacterial properties, it also prevents nail infections. Mix together lemon juice, plain water, and soap water, and soak your nails in the solution for five minutes. Wash your hands in running water and moisturize them.

Baking soda paste

Baking soda will help gently exfoliate your nails, deep clean them and remove any yellow stains. It will make your nails clean and smoothen the nail surface. Mix together baking soda and water to make a paste. Apply this mixture on your nails using a cotton swab and leave for three minutes. Rinse it off with warm water. Use this once every week.

White vinegar with warm water

Containing mild acidic properties, vinegar will help strip off the stain from your nails and make them whiter, brighter, and cleaner. Its antifungal and antibacterial properties will also help combat any nail infections. Pour warm water into a bowl. Add white vinegar to it and mix well. Soak your nails in the solution for 10 minutes. Pat them dry with a towel.

Tea tree oil

If your nails have turned yellow due to fungal infection, use tea tree oil that comes packed with antifungal and antibacterial properties. This safe and effective treatment will lighten your nails with regular use and prevent any infection. Place a few drops of tea tree oil over your nail bed and let it sink in. Rinse it off after five-10 minutes.

Use garlic cloves

Rich in selenium, garlic helps promote nail growth and makes them clean. It removes the discoloration from your nails and helps them regain their natural color. Rub half clove of garlic on your nails and leave them on for 15-20 minutes. Wash your nails with normal water and pat dry with a towel. Lastly, apply a hydrating hand cream for intense nourishment.