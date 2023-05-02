Politics

'Brahmins originally from Russia, not India': RJD leader sparks controversy

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 02, 2023, 07:11 pm 2 min read

RJD leader's video was recorded at an event in Bihar's Supaul on Saturday

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national secretary Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav has sparked controversy after he alleged that people belonging to the Brahmin community are originally from Russia and do not belong to India. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Yadav can be seen asking people to "chase Brahmins away." The footage was reportedly recorded at an event in Bihar's Supaul on Saturday.

Brahmins are from Russia, other European countries: Yadav

Addressing a gathering of party workers, Yadav said, "Yadav community is the one which belongs originally from this country. The DNA test shows no Brahmins belong to this country and are from Russia and other European countries and now have settled here." "Brahmins are trying to divide us and rule. It is important that we should chase them away from here," he added.

Such people reason for communal divide: BJP

Criticizing Yadav's remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Amit Rakshit tweeted, "Such people are the reason for the communal divide in our nation and irony is they are ruling Bihar!" Meanwhile, RJD's ally Janata Dal (United) also hit back, with party spokesperson Abhishek Kumar Jha saying, "RJD should act against such leaders. By making such comments they are also damaging the image of Mahagathbandhan."