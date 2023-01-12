Politics

Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav dies aged 75

Written by Shikha Chaudhry Jan 12, 2023, 11:45 pm 1 min read

Former Union Minister and ex-Janata Dal (United) chief, Sharad Yadav, passed away this evening at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. He was 75. His daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav confirmed the news via a Facebook post. She posted, "Papa nahi rahe (Papa is no more)". He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. May his soul rest in peace.

Fortis Hospital releases statement

"Shri Sharad Yadav was brought to Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in an unconscious and unresponsive state. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10:19 PM," Fortis said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Yadav's death

Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

A look at Yadav's political journey

Yadav was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1974. He held various portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004. In 2018, after he parted ways from JD(U) due to its alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, he launched his own party, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). He recently merged LJD with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also expressed his shock

मंडल मसीहा, राजद के वरिष्ठ नेता, महान समाजवादी नेता मेरे अभिभावक आदरणीय शरद यादव जी के असामयिक निधन की खबर से मर्माहत हूँ। कुछ कह पाने में असमर्थ हूँ।



माता जी और भाई शांतनु से वार्ता हुई। दुःख की इस घड़ी में संपूर्ण समाजवादी परिवार परिजनों के साथ है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 12, 2023