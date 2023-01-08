Politics

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar stirs row over 'insensitive' population remarks

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comments about population control has triggered controversy with Opposition BJP reacting sharply

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday stirred a row and invited a sharp reaction from the Opposition with his remarks that the state's population in the state would not get under control as women are not educated and men are careless. He was addressing a public meeting in Vaishali as part of his ongoing Samadhan Yatra when he made the remark.

Why does this story matter?

Kumar left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and rejoined the Grand Alliance last year (Mahagathbandhan).

Since then, BJP officials and Kumar have publicly chastised one other on a number of occasions, including the proposed population control law.

Kumar has also been working with other parties to form a unified front against the BJP-led government ahead of the 2024 elections.

Uneducated women, careless men fail to control population: Kumar

"Men are careless and as women are not properly educated they are unable to put their foot down and stop the population growth," Kumar said. "If women study, then the fertility rate will drop. This is the reality. Nowadays, women are not educated. A man does not keep in mind that he does not have to give birth every day," he said.

Comments insensitive, against dignity of CM post: BJP leader

Kumar's statement created a political uproar in the state with BJP reacting sharply to his remarks. BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar assembly Samrat Chaudhary said that Kumar had damaged the image of Bihar. "The indecent words used by Chief Minister are the height of insensitivity. By using such words, he is tarnishing the dignity of the post," Chaudhary said.

Watch: What CM Nitish Kumar said

Earlier Kumar-BJP faceoff

CM Kumar is known to make strong remarks over various issues be they political or social. BJP would remain quick to react immediately and sharply to his comments. Earlier, Kumar and BJP had faced off over the Hooch tragedy in Saran and 'new father of new India' remarks by a BJP leader for PM Narendra Modi.