Will rethink decision: Sharad Pawar after resigning as NCP chief

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 02, 2023, 06:58 pm 3 min read

Sharad Pawar announced his resignation as NCP President on Tuesday in Mumbai

Hours after announcing his resignation as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President, Sharad Pawar said that he "needs two-three days to rethink his decision." His nephew Ajit Pawar said Pawar made the decision after witnessing massive protests by party workers and leaders over his decision. Ironically, Ajit's announcement came after speculations about Pawar's successor had already begun to circulate.

First, let's look at how Sharad Pawar called it quit

Pawar, who has helmed the party since its inception in 1999, announced his decision to step down from his position during the launch of his autobiography, Lok Majhe Sangaayi-Political Autobiography, in Mumbai. The 82-year-old, however, said will not retire from active politics. He also proposed the formation of a committee to decide who should be appointed as the new party president.

Emotional response to Pawar's decision by party cadres

Top NCP leaders were seen breaking down following Pawar's announcement. "We're not ready to accept your decision of resigning from the post of NCP president," party leaders said. "We want you to reconsider your decision," they said. In response to the party cadres' plea to reconsider his decision, Pawar said, "Let us all work together, but accept my resignation."

All eyes are on veteran leader's nephew Ajit Pawar

Following Pawar's resignation as NCP president, all eyes are on Ajit as the next party chief. Ajit has acknowledged, however, that a committee would be formed to suggest and finalize the selection of the future NCP president. According to Pawar, the committee would include Ajit, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, KK Sharma, PC Chacko, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, and Sonia Doohan, among others.

Ajit Pawar the only backer of Sharad Pawar's decision

Although Pawar's decision was opposed by every NCP leader at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Ajit supported it by stating that he would always be the head of the NCP family. "Pawar saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back," Ajit said, adding that leaders should consider his decision in light of his age and health.

Who are the other contenders?

According to The Republic, several names are being floated as potential contenders for the next NCP president in Maharashtra. Besides Ajit, other figures with a strong possibility of succeeding Pawar include Praful Patel (Rajya Sabha MP), Supriya Sule (Lok Sabha MP), Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP MLA), Jayant Patil (NCP MLA), and Rohit Rajendra Pawar (NCP MLA).

Pawar's daughter number two probable in race

Aside from Ajit, Sule and Patil are the number two and three candidates for the position, respectively. Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, is a three-term member of Parliament. Notably, she had also hinted about the major decision a few days before. Patil, the NCP's state president, is one of the party's senior officials and a close ally of Pawar.