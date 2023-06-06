India

CBI takes over Odisha train tragedy probe on Centre's request

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 06, 2023

CBI has began investigation into Odisha train tragedy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday took over the investigation into the Odisha triple train crash, which killed 278 people and injured over 900. According to ANI, a CBI team reached the accident site in the Balasore district to collect evidence. Earlier, the matter was being investigated by the Railway Police after a case was registered in Cuttack on July 3.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recommended CBI probe

This comes after Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday recommended a probe by the central agency and requested it for the same. The preliminary investigation by the Rail Safety Department had reportedly identified the "root cause of the accident". However, it left certain questions and concerns unanswered, like whether it was a "criminal conspiracy" or "tampering."